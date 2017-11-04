DNR provides location for Chronic Wasting Disease testing

About half a million people across Minnesota are hunting for deer, but Chronic Wasting Disease weighs heavy on their minds as well as the mind of the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is requiring hunters to bring their deer to locations where they can be tested for the disease.

After finding many cases of the disease last year the DNR is setting up sampling stations to try and detect the disease early, keep it from spreading and keep Minnesota deer healthy.

The locations in Southeast Minnesota are Forestville State Park, Strongwell and Preston.

After finding 11 cases the disease around Preston last year, the DNR created a 10 mile radius management zone.

They are is conducting mandatory surveillance of the disease throughout the deer-hunting season. CWD is contagious, consistent in the environment and 100% fatal.

"It's a miss-shapen protein that accumulates in the brain and causes these spongiform vacuoles or holes in the brain, and then the animal dies," said DNR Wildlife Research Manager Lou Cornicelli.

DNR staff collect lymph node samples for testing. If the results come back positive for CWD, they contact the hunters if they're outside the management zone.

Those who are in that 10 mile radius zone can check results online.

Cornicelli said they don't know if there are any human health implications, but the DNR and CDC advise people to avoid eating a sick deer.

The DNR's goal is to identify where the disease exists, what percent of the deer population are infected, and continue their management strategies to try and eliminate the disease.

Cornicelli said they expect to find some again this year the Preston area.