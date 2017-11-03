Boys and Girls Club of Rochester nears fundraising goal for ice cream, candy store

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester's plans to open an ice cream and candy store are progressing.

As of Friday evening, the group's Kickstarter campaign to open the "The Chocolate Twist" had raised more than $24,400 towards its $25,000 goal to help get things started.

A Boys and Girls Club board member reported Friday that the Kickstarter campaign ends on November 7th, but organizers are hoping to surpass their fundraising goal.

KTTC has reported on the effort before.

Organizers are planning to open up shop in the historic Paines building in downtown Rochester.

Profits from the store would go right back to the Boys and Girls Club's programming.

An update on the Kickstarter campaign page indicates all the equipment has been purchased and construction is moving along smoothly.

Teenagers from the club will work at the store, doing and learning more than just scooping ice cream.

Some of their responsibilities will include managing the books, curating the flavors, interacting with customers, and working with computers.

If you are interested in learning more about the effort or donating, you may visit the Kickstarter page.