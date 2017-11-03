Ostrander woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Update on IBM's filings for property sales of Rochester campus.More >>
It's Friday night, which means Sports Extra with Pat Lund and Chris Barriere! Catch all of the local sports action live online.More >>
A Boys and Girls Club board member reported Friday that the Kickstarter campaign ends on November 7th, but organizers are hoping to surpass their fundraising goal.More >>
She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and many other major events. On November 5th, she'll celebrate her 103rd birthday!More >>
There's a limit of one walleye between 20 and 22 inches long, or one longer than 28 inches for Lake Mille Lacs.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that the state surpassed 300 deaths on Minnesota roadways this year. The four main factors that continue to contribute to the loss of life include alcohol, speeding, distracted driving, and unbelted motorists.More >>
Senator Amy Klobuchar was at Riverland community College in Austin Friday morning for a tour of the Food Science, Health and Technology programs. There, she also talked about her push in D.C. for apprenticeships - programs such as those at RCC that are 1 or 2 years long, hands-on and high tech.More >>
Crowds flock to Olmsted Medical Center's Annual Fall Craft Fair and Expo event.
All proceeds go to a good cause.
If you take yard waste to the compost site in Rochester, you'll want to know about some changes.More >>
These are the games being covered tonight for Sports Extra.More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
For years IBM has been cutting its work force in Rochester, refusing to say how many people actually work at its sprawling northwest campus. Now, Big Blue is taking steps to subdivide its property and sell off its buildings. IBM has filed a "Land Development Application" to subdivide its 492 acres into three large lots and one outlot to be known as the Rochester Business Park "to facilitate and support the sale of the property."More >>
A lockdown at the White House has been lifted and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.More >>
The people that spend their time saving the lives of others sometimes need a hand. For the most part, rural ambulance services are manned mostly by volunteers.More >>
With major projects on the horizon, and questions facing leadership from groups like Save Our Hospital in Albert Lea, Mayo Clinic's new C.F.O. will take the job with a lot going on.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
If you take yard waste to the compost site in Rochester, you'll want to know about some changes.More >>
