Report: Minnesota surpasses 300 deaths on state roads in 2017

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that the state surpassed 300 deaths on Minnesota roadways this year.

"Last year at this time we were at 326 fatal crashes. So, we are lower than last year at this time," said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

The four main factors that continue to contribute to the loss of life include alcohol, speeding, distracted driving, and unbelted motorists. The 2017 numbers for these four main factors include:

Alcohol-related deaths: 90

Distracted-related deaths: 13

Speed-related deaths: 66

Unbelted motorists deaths: 57

The reason distracted-related deaths are so low is because they're difficult to prove, according to Sgt. Christianson.

Minnesota has had 306 fatalities on roadways as of Wednesday, November 2. They include 201 motor vehicle occupants, 52 motorcyclists, 33 pedestrians, five bicyclists, and 15 in other vehicles.

But with two months left in 2017, the number for this year is likely to go up. "We start to see the increase in Thanksgiving and that goes through Christmas and New Year's Eve," said Sgt. Christianson.

Males are more likely than females to be involved in a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 229 males were killed on Minnesota roads as opposed to 77 females. In percentages, that equates to 75% and 25%.

The report did not include why men tend to be more involved, but Sgt. Christianson believes it's because males between the ages of 16 and 31 are risk takers.

"They're usually the ones driving when crashes occur." He also added that it's the mentality of that age group, because they believe nothing bad will happen to them. When state patrol responds to a crash, Sgt. Christianson said it will more than likely be a male driver between 16 and 31.

Compared to previous years, the number of deadly accidents in Minnesota is decreasing. "We like to think it's the education we're doing and safer vehicles."

The report provided the following breakdown of fatalities by year:

2016 (preliminary): 392

2015: 411

2014: 361

2013: 387

2012: 395

2011: 368

Most deadly crashes in 2017 (as of November 2) occurred in June, August, and September:

January: 24

February: 23

March: 19

April: 24

May: 31

June: 41

July: 34

August: 38

September: 33

October: 38

November: 1

Even though Sgt. Christianson said most deadly accidents involve males ages from 16 to 31, a lot of elderly people were also involved in fatal wrecks. Below are the breakdowns regarding the ages of people involved in fatal accidents so far this year:

Ages 10 and under: 4

11 - 20: 30

21 - 30: 55

31 - 40: 42

41 - 50: 44

51 - 60: 45

61 - 70: 38

71+: 48

Besides alcohol, speed, distracted driving, and unbuckled seat belts, there's one area where state patrol is seeing a significant increase. "People taking marijuana or meth or depressants while driving. We're seeing a trend more towards that than alcohol with the younger drivers."

Deer are also another factor when it comes to fatalities on Minnesota roads. "This time of year [October and November] we see an increase of deer because people take their crops out and deer hunting starts, so they'll be moving."

If someone comes across a deer while driving, the best thing to do is hit the brakes. If someone swerves to miss the deer, they could either go into oncoming traffic, swerve, or over correct and roll the vehicle.

Finally, more fatal accidents happen in the summer than winter. That's because people are more likely to travel at unsafe speeds during the summer months when roads are dry. "In the winter months people do slow down, but we just have a lot more spin outs and property damage crashes."