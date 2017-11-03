New winter limits for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New winter limits for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs

Posted:
(KTTC) -

A new chapter in the fury over fishing for walleye in Lake Mille Lacs.

The Mille Lacs winter walleye fishing season opens up on Friday, December 1st.

The Minnesota DNR says anglers will have no bait restrictions and a limit of one walleye between 20 and 22 inches long, or one longer than 28 inches.

The DNR selected the regulation to protect the spawning population of Mille Lacs walleyes.

