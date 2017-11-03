Helping a good cause at Olmsted Medical Center's Annual Fall Craft Fair and Expo

Crowds flocked to Olmsted Medical Center's Annual Fall Craft Fair and Expo event Friday at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Southeast Rochester.

The expo featured close to 30 different vendors, selling fall items ranging from clothes to pastries and everything in-between.

All proceeds from the fair go toward a scholarship fund for the children of Olmsted Medical Center Employees interested in pursuing a medical career.

Olmsted Medical Center says the event was also put on by its Caring Partners Volunteer Program.

It's always looking for people interested in helping.

"Volunteers who do hand massage, they work in the gift box, we have a beverage cart, we have canine companions so therapy dogs that visit patients. So we have a wide variety of areas where people can volunteer," says Community Outreach Coordinator Kelly Owens.