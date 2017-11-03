Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Riverland Community College in Austin, talks about her push in D.C. for programs like RCC

Senator Amy Klobuchar was at Riverland community College in Austin Friday morning for a tour of the Food Science, Health and Technology programs.

There, she also talked about her push in D.C. for apprenticeships - programs such as those at RCC that are 1 or 2 years long, hands-on and high tech.

Senator Klobuchar is working on a bill that promotes more apprenticeships and makes it easier to to allow states to have these kinds of programs.

"I totally believe that if someone grows up in Austin or Albert Lea that they should be able to live there, and we wanna make sure that we continue to have the economic engine of our state distributed across our state and not all in one place," said Senator Klobuchar.

Agriculture, health and technology are what she calls booming sectors in the economy. Programs like the ones Riverland Community College has offer a high-tech, hands-on education.

"It doesn't change the education you get. Everybody here is really good and we actually do a lot of hand-on stuff. We go out and we go to other fields and stuff for Agronomy class - and soils, we go out and do soil sampling," said Agriculture student Blake Pederson. "I think I'm receiving just as good an education here as anywhere else."

The Senator's tour began with a touch-screen dissection table.

"I've been at some big hospitals in the Twin Cities and of course in Rochester. I had never seen anything like that, with that body that looked so real, just laying there on the iPad, a life-sized iPad. And it just shows what you can do now and it's gonna make for better medicine because students can practice more on what it literally almost the real thing," she said.

Senator Klobuchar also got on the combine simulator that was donated by the local John Deere in Austin, and stopped by the Cosmetology Department.

"Too bad I couldn't get my hair cut. But these are practical jobs, many of them pay well, and we really wanna encourage students to go into these areas," she said.

After the tour students and faculty talked to her about the benefits of the programs at RCC, and how the bill she's working on would help.

She is working with Senator Susan Collins to try and get the Federal Government more focused on these kinds of programs, making it easier for students to get their degrees.