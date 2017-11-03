Changes at Rochester compost site - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Changes at Rochester compost site

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Compost Site has been redesigned.

Starting this week,you can drop off your yard waste and pick up finished compost in the same spot.

Signs are up to indicate a new entrance on the south side of the site.

Also, there is no longer a charge for finished compost, but you can leave a donation in the boxes on site.

