Sports Extra Preview - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sports Extra Preview

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

These are the games being covered tonight for Sports Extra:

Section Football Playoffs:

  • Cleveland vs. Spring Grove at RRSC 5:00
  • Triton vs. Caledonia at RRSC 8:00
  • Kasson-Mantorville vs. Winona at Mayo High School 7:00
  • Century vs. Owatonna at Owatonna High School 7:00
  • Cannon Falls vs. St. Croix Lutheran at St. Croix Lutheran 7:00

NSIC Volleyball:

  • Minot St. at Winona St. 6:00

MIAC Men's Hockey:

  • St. Thomas at Saint Mary's 7:00
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.