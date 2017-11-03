KTTC and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Football tickets or pizza! Enter to win!

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant. Enter on the "WIN FOOTBALL TICKETS" contest tab on the KTTC Facebook Page or here.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law. KTTC not responsible for travel or acts of God. KTTC not responsible for cancellation of the game. Winner must be from KTTC TSA. Winner responsible for all taxes on prizing. Tickets good for Section 324, Row 14, seats 5-8. Odds of winning depend on numbers of entries. Winner of $50 Pasquale's Pizzeria gift card will be drawn on Wednesday, November 8th.

Winner of $100 Pasquale's Pizzeria gift card will be drawn on Wednesday, November 15th.

Winner of 4 tickets to MN Vikings/Bears game will be drawn on Wednesday, November 22nd. Each ticket valued at $38.50. Total prize value is $154. KTTC not reponsible if prizing gets lost in the mail. Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

KTTC-TV reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. KTTC-TV reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 6301 Bandel Rd NW, Rochester, MN.

Employees of KTTC-TV, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible. Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest. Entrants further grant to KTTC-TV the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. KTTC-TV reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright KTTC-TV. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited. Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

KTTC-TV not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God. All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities. KTTC-TV reserves the right to change the rules at any time. This contest is officially sponsored by KTTC-TV.