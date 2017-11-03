Mayo Clinic names new Chief Financial Officer - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic names new Chief Financial Officer

Dennis Dahlen
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic will have a new face managing its financial situation.

With major projects on the horizon, and questions facing leadership from groups like Save Our Hospital in Albert Lea, Mayo Clinic's new C.F.O. will take the job with a lot going on.

Dennis Dahlen has been named chief financial officer after an "extensive national search." Dahlen served as C.F.O. for a health care delivery system in Phoenix for the last 11 years.

Dahlen is no stranger to Minnesota. He went to Minnesota State University Moorhead for a master's degree in finance. 

Dahlen is replacing Kedrick Adkins Jr, the outgoing C.F.O., who is retiring after 40 years in health care. Adkins had been with Mayo for nearly four years. To ensure a smooth transition, Adkins will work with Dahlen.

According to Mayo Clinic, its C.F.O. works with leadership on strategic and tactical financial planning and management.

