White House lockdown lifted, 1 in custody - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

White House lockdown lifted, 1 in custody

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

A lockdown at the White House has been lifted and one person is in custody Friday morning after reports of "suspicious activity" along the North fence line of the 18-acre complex.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted: "Subject is in custody."

Pennsylvania Ave. and Lafayette Park are also closed to pedestrians near the White House. Reporters and staffers were instructed not to leave the White House while the investigation is ongoing, but are now being allowed to exit.

The incident came just minutes after President Donald Trump departed the White House on Marine One to begin his trip to Asia.

A Secret Service spokesperson is not immediately responding to a request for additional information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.