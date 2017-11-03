Rochester Public Schools helps parents prepare for their kids first school year

Tonight Rochester Public Schools had its "Kickoff to Kindergarten" open house at Mayo High School for parents of kids attending elementary school within the next year.

"It's a great opportunity to just learn about our system and what's available to their child and to the family and especially if you're that if this is your first child into school system it's a great opportunity to get a lot of your questions answered," said Superintendent Michael Munoz.

The open house had faculty from the neighborhood schools and district-wide schools and programs.

In addition to the school reps... they had people there to answer questions about transportation...student nutrition services...support services and registration.

Something first time parent Ewell Bryant was very pleased about, "You don't know what to expect, your kids going to school the first time. I'm actually a teacher at Century high school, so I just hadn't I don't have a lot of experience with younger kids going to school for the first time so it's perfect"

For any parents unable to attend tonight's event...the schools superintendent says you can always set up a scheduled tour with your child's future school to answer your questions.