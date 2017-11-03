Chester Woods Park closing for day use for management deer hunts

The Olmsted County Parks Department will close Chester Woods Park for day use for the management deer hunts.

The Disabled American Veterans Hunt will be November 9 – 12, 2017 and the Management Hunt will be November 18 – November 26, 2017.

The purpose of the hunts is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

If you have any questions, please contact Olmsted County Public Works Department at (507) 328-7070 or the Chester Woods Park Office at (507) 287-2624.