Chester Woods Park closing for day use for management deer hunts

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Parks Department will close Chester Woods Park for day use for the management deer hunts.

The Disabled American Veterans Hunt will be November 9 – 12, 2017 and the Management Hunt will be November 18 – November 26, 2017.

The purpose of the hunts is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable. 

If you have any questions, please contact Olmsted County Public Works Department at (507) 328-7070 or the Chester Woods Park Office at (507) 287-2624.

