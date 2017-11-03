Wisconsin bill would eliminate the minimum hunting age - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) The Wisconsin State Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate Wisconsin's minimum hunting age.

The Assembly passed the Republican measure 57-32 on Thursday, sending the bill to the Senate despite complaints from Democrats that the move would put both children and other hunters in danger.

Right now, someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt, effectively letting anyone of any age hunt. The measure also would do away with the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one weapon between them.

The bill goes next to the state Senate.
 

