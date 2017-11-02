IBM takes steps to sell Rochester property, lease back space it needs

For years IBM has been cutting its work force in Rochester, refusing to say how many people actually work at its sprawling northwest campus. Now, Big Blue is taking steps to subdivide its property and sell off its buildings.

In the 1990s, at the height of its production, more than 8,000 people worked at the massive IBM complex in northwest Rochester. Built in 1956, it was the working home to the genius behind many of the computer giant's greatest technical achievements.

Now, the globalization of IBM has led to the scattering of human resources across the globe. Perhaps the biggest single blow to its Rochester operation was the moving of the last computer manufacturing to Guadalajara, Mexico in 2014-2015.

With many of its buildings empty, IBM is now moving to sell its property in the Med City, a complete reversal of its heavy investment here.

IBM filed a "Land Development Application" on October 11 to subdivide its 492 acres into three large lots and one outlot to be known as the Rochester Business Park "to facilitate and support the sale of the property." As part of the filing with the Rochester-Olmsted Planning Department, IBM signalled that "As part of the sale, IBM will leaseback and occupy all the buildings contained in Lot 2, Block 1."

The IBM executive whose signature is on the subdivision plan--Mark Carlson--declined to say Thursday night whether the sale has already gone through to a developer. But Carlson emphasized that after the property sale is final, IBM will still continue to be a big part of community life in Rochester.

A detailed 70-page document was sent out Thursday from the Rochester-Olmsted Planning Department staff to agencies for comment before being approved. The document was uploaded November 2 as a PDF attachment to a citizen access portal on the department's website.

The Rochester City Council must approve any subdivision of the IBM property, as it could impact roads and other infrastructure.