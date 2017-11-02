Buddy Bench goal becomes reality for Rochester boy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Buddy Bench goal becomes reality for Rochester boy

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It was the dream of a nine-year-old Rochester boy.

Now, Landon Wilburn's "buddy bench" is a reality.

Landon put on a garage sale in August at his grandma's house to raise money for it.

He sold his old clothes and shoes, books, and refreshments.

Some people just stopped by to make a donation.

Thursday afternoon, the buddy bench was officially dedicated at Jefferson Elementary.

Now, the kids have a way to find a friend to play with during recess.
 

