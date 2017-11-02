Wine tasting and auction for Dodge County Historical Society

Drink wine and help a good cause?

It might sound too good to be true, but that's exactly what happened in Kasson Thursday night.

The Dodge County Historical Society held its annual Harvest wine tasting and auction.

More than 25 wines from around the world were featured.

Guests were also treated to seasonal music and assorted Hors d'oeuvers.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction went to the Historical Society.