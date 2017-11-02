Pedestrian killed crossing street in Superior

Superior, Wisconsin -- Superior Police have released the identity of the man who was killed in a pedestrian-related crash early Thursday morning.

According to police, 59-year-old Kenneth Meinke of Superior was crossing Tower Avenue at N. 12th Street just after 7 a.m.

Officials say Meinke was in a crosswalk when he was hit by 38-year-old Steven Kaski of Duluth.

Meinke died at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Kaski was driving a full size pickup truck with a plow.

Tower Avenue/Wisconsin State Highway 35 was blocked off from N. 11th Street to N. 13th Street until around 1 p.m. in order for officials to complete their investigation.