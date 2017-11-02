Big step forward for Destination Medical Center with groundbreaking of new life sciences center

Images of what the new life sciences center will look like when complete.

When complete, the life sciences center will be 89,000 square feet.

A major groundbreaking took place Thursday afternoon for a Destination Medical Center project. It wasn't for a hotel or apartment complex. Instead, it was for a life sciences center.

"Oh, very exciting day. It's gonna bring a lot of jobs we haven't see in the community before. A lot of research jobs and tech companies that haven't been in Rochester before," said DMCC board member Jim Bier.

The life sciences center, temporarily named Mortenson after the Minneapolis-based construction company building it, hopes to attract scientists from across the country.

"That's part of the whole DMCC vision. Not just to grow jobs with Mayo, but growing some of the life sciences," said Bier.

For those who attended Thursday's groundbreaking they could try virtual reality, where they put on goggles to see what the new life sciences center will look like.

But for some attendees, affordable housing is their virtual reality.

"This is no reason to celebrate," said Che Lopez, a community organizer for Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE).

"The building they're gonna make is not addressing the fact of affordable housing."

Lopez is not opposed to Destination Medical Center, but is opposed to what DMCC board members define as affordable housing.

"Instead of putting all these millions into projects they should be putting it back into the community."

He said he would like at least half of the money going towards Destination Medical Center projects to be given to the community instead.

"We're here to ask Dr. Noseworthy for a meeting because we feel that he has a lot of explaining to do in terms of where all that money is going, and how much is going to the community, because it's our tax dollars."

"There are gonna be bumps in the road. We're working on affordable housing. We have to have housing for people, and we have to have affordable housing for those who are living wage people. These are problems that can be overcome," said Bier.

The affordable housing issue is one that DMCC board members hope will resolve with time.

"If we work together we can solve the problems."