Tight propane supplies mean not all farmers are getting fuel

Governor Mark Dayton issuing an Emergency Executive Order Wednesday could not have come at a better time for farmers.

The order will help address propane and diesel fuel shortages across Minnesota, and help ensure farmers have access to the diesel fuel and propane they need to dry late-harvested crops.

This fall Minnesota farmers faced challenges with low temperatures and rainy conditions, which put a damper on yields.

Despite having the propane needed to dry his corn, Peter Tangren is still struggling at the hands of Mother Nature to get this long process done.

"It's one of those necessary evils; you have to dry corn and propane is the way you have to do it," said Tangren.

He is one of Minnesota farmers who Mother Nature isn't being so nice to; after rain came some snow on Wednesday.

"That little bit of snow that we had brought us to a screeching halt. Plugged the combine up so the combines got cleaned out and we're going to out and try it again," he said.

Tangren said his supplier has been able to get him fuel, but he said that doesn't mean others haven't had problems.

"The corn's coming out of the field wetter than it has the last couple of years so we're having to dry it more, and I'm sure that's common all the way across Minnesota. So it's taking more propane than it did the last 2, 3, 4 years," he said.

We spoke with President and CEO Todd Ludwig of Central Farm Services - a propane supplier. Ludwig said propane supplies are very tight and they are high in demand.

He also said as far as they understand some retailers in the upper Midwest are out of propane, but CFS is still okay and has been able to deliver propane.

He said if farmers do not get propane they will have to delay their harvest operations, or haul their corn to high grounds to dry it.

"You could leave it sit in the field forever, until it dried up enough but that would be harvesting next Spring," said Tangren. "That's planting time so that doesn't work very well. Not an option."

Ludwig said farmers are ordering propane all day everyday, as they it need fuel for their facilities.