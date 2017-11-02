Fire destroys livestock barn near Kasson Thursday afternoon - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fire destroys livestock barn near Kasson Thursday afternoon

NEAR KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -

The blaze started around 3:45 on 670th Street, near County Road 15 between Byron and Kasson.

According to responders, the barn house housed goats and chickens.

Fire officials say a few animals inside the barn died, but many were carried out and rescued.

Due to the location of the barn, water needed to be trucked in to help the blaze.

Kasson, Byron and Dodge Center Fire departments all responded.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

