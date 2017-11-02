Fire destroys livestock barn near Kasson Thursday afternoon

Governor Mark Dayton issuing an Emergency Executive Order Wednesday could not have come at a better time for farmers. The order will help address propane and diesel fuel shortages across Minnesota, and help ensure farmers have access to the diesel fuel and propane they need to dry late-harvested crops.More >>
She's a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
Farm animals killed in livestock barn fire near Kasson.More >>
Mayo Clinic event focuses on teaching ways to reduce lung cancer and the importance of creating a healthy environment.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada because they might not work in an emergency.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
She's a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
