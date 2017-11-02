Rural ambulance services carry on despite challenges

The people that spend their time saving the lives of others sometimes need a hand. For the most part, rural ambulance services are manned mostly by volunteers.More >>
The people that spend their time saving the lives of others sometimes need a hand. For the most part, rural ambulance services are manned mostly by volunteers.More >>
More than 25 wines featured at Dodge County Historical society benefit.More >>
More than 25 wines featured at Dodge County Historical society benefit.More >>
59-year-old Kenneth Meinke of Superior hit and killed crossing Tower Avenue Thursday morning.More >>
59-year-old Kenneth Meinke of Superior hit and killed crossing Tower Avenue Thursday morning.More >>
A major groundbreaking took place Thursday afternoon for a Destination Medical Center project. It wasn't for a hotel or apartment complex. Instead, it was for a life sciences center. "Oh, very exciting day. It's gonna bring a lot of jobs we haven't see in the community before. A lot of research jobs and tech companies that haven't been in Rochester before," said DMCC board member Jim Bier. The life sciences center, temporarily named Mortenson after the Minne...More >>
A major groundbreaking took place Thursday afternoon for a Destination Medical Center project. It wasn't for a hotel or apartment complex. Instead, it was for a life sciences center. "Oh, very exciting day. It's gonna bring a lot of jobs we haven't see in the community before. A lot of research jobs and tech companies that haven't been in Rochester before," said DMCC board member Jim Bier. The life sciences center, temporarily named Mortenson after the Minne...More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton issuing an Emergency Executive Order Wednesday could not have come at a better time for farmers. The order will help address propane and diesel fuel shortages across Minnesota, and help ensure farmers have access to the diesel fuel and propane they need to dry late-harvested crops.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton issuing an Emergency Executive Order Wednesday could not have come at a better time for farmers. The order will help address propane and diesel fuel shortages across Minnesota, and help ensure farmers have access to the diesel fuel and propane they need to dry late-harvested crops.More >>
Farm animals killed in livestock barn fire near Kasson.More >>
Farm animals killed in livestock barn fire near Kasson.More >>
Mayo Clinic event focuses on teaching ways to reduce lung cancer and the importance of creating a healthy environment.More >>
Mayo Clinic event focuses on teaching ways to reduce lung cancer and the importance of creating a healthy environment.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
She was a mother of a 2-year-old girl, and described by her friends as someone with a "huge heart." Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash near Rochester this week.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
A crash affected the morning commute in Rochester for about an hour this morning.More >>
A crash affected the morning commute in Rochester for about an hour this morning.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>
Two-hundred people searched through the woods in the Wabasha/Plainview area looking for a horse. Montana Storm sent KTTC a picture of her missing horse, Paxon. He was last seen on Thursday at the Zumbro Bottoms Horse Campground outside of Theilman, Minnesota.More >>