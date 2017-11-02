Rural ambulance services carry on despite challenges

"It's just kind of taken for granted sometimes, that 'They'll be there if I call'," Mike Zimmer, co-director of the Spring Valley EMS service said. "'If I call 911, they'll be there.'"

In Southeast Minnesota, most of the people running rural ambulances are volunteers.

"We don't have any full time employees," Zimmer said. "We are strictly a volunteer service."

In Spring Valley, there are 15 volunteers handling an average of two calls-a-day.

"We run a call schedule, so there are two people on call 24 hours-a-day 7 days-a-week, every day of the year," Zimmer said.

On the surface it seems as if they're ready to handle anything thrown their way. But most EMTs questioned admit, they're struggling.

"Retention is difficult," Zimmer said, "After a few years, some people tend to kinda burn out."

How pervasive is this burnout rate? Zimmer says in the past five years, they have lost a third of their volunteers with burnout being a contributing cause.

Here's the kicker. This is not unique to Spring Valley. We have found that most rural ambulance services are facing a similar challenge.

"It comes down to people being too busy," Caleb Dahl, a full time EMT at Plainview EMS Department, said, "More and more things getting in to people's lives that take away and people would rather be with the families."

The Plainview EMS Department is one of the more fortunate teams in the area. They have three full-time employees and around 30 volunteers. Though, that high number of volunteers can be deceptive.

"Safe to say, cut that in half and that's kind of your active members," Dahl said.

Some say the issue is generational.

Many of the older EMTs said they were raised with a heightened importance of volunteering.

"The younger generation, when you ask them for 30 hours a month commitment for call time, that seems to be quite a bit," Zimmer said.

So, how old are the people still willing to step up as EMTs?

Zimmer says, in his experience in Spring Valley, along with teaching other EMTs, most are around 45-years-old or older.

Here's the thing worrying leaders of these ambulance services, as the older EMTs start retiring, there won't be enough people stepping up to take their place.

They just need to find more young people like Tristan Olson.

"I feel like the community has done so much for me since I played sports and all that," Olson, one of the newer volunteers at Plainview, said, "They've always been there to support us, so I feel like when they're in their time of need, I'll be there to support them."

But that small-town nature can contribute to the high levels of burnout EMTs experience.

"Most of the time when you respond it's your neighbors, it's your friends it's your relatives, it's people you know," Zimmer said.

Given all of this, what can be done to give a helping hand? They said just being aware of the situation makes a difference. Past that, the people could consider helping out.

"Inquire if you're even slightly interested," Dahl said, "Inquire to see what it's about. Its quite fun and it's almost a second family."

The best solution could just be better pay.

"Small rural areas are going to have to either tax for it or find a way to fund it a little more to entice people to put that time in," Zimmer said.

Plainview was lucky they were able to hire full-time EMTs, and other services have followed suit.

"Who knows what the future is going to bring with the continuing problem of not enough people," Dahl said.

These men and women give of themselves unselfishly, when we need them the most.

It might be time to answer their own call for help.