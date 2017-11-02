Mall of America announces employees will get holiday pay on Black Friday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Mall of America says they will continue their tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day.

In Thursday's announcement, they also shared that Black Friday itself is now a seventh holiday at the mall. That means all employees that work directly for the mall or Nickelodeon Universe will receive holiday pay if they work November 24th.

Holiday pay does not impact the employees of the 520 stores, restaurants and attractions at the mall.

Mall of America will open to shoppers at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. The first 200 guests at the north entrance will receive an MOA gift card worth between 10 and 5-hundred dollars.

