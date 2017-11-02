Morning commuters slowed down after semi and car accident near C - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Morning commuters slowed down after semi and car accident near Civic Center Drive

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A crash affected the morning commute in Rochester for about an hour this morning.

The accident happened on Civic Center Drive, just after 7 a.m. It appeared that the driver of a car was attempting to get onto northbound Highway 52 when the driver was hit by the semi.

Traffic was backed up in the area because one lane of traffic was open to drivers.

No word yet on any injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.