1 arrested after car jacking in Rochester, police use OnStar to locate vehicle

A Rochester woman is the victim of a carjacking and robbery Wednesday night after offering to give a ride to three strangers.

The victim was responding to a request from a friend's daughter, who told her she needed a ride from a home in Northwest Rochester. When the victim arrived, the friend's daughter said she no longer need a ride, but her three male friends could use one.

After driving around downtown Rochester for some time, one of the males told the victim to stop the car and get out, or he'd shoot her. The victim got out, and the three took off with the car, along with her purse and phone. The victim was car jacked around 9:45 p.m. on the 700 block of West Center Street.

Police were able to use OnStar to locate the 2014 GMC on the 5300 block of King Arthur Drive Northwest. When officers arrived, there were two men sitting inside the car.

Officers arrested one of the men, Mohamed Mumin, 23, of Minneapolis.

Officers have not located the phone or purse.