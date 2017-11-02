Stewartville mom arrested after authorities find meth in her hou - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stewartville mom arrested after authorities find meth in her house near children

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A months long investigation by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force ends in a drug arrest in Stewartville.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's office reports Annastacia Berghorst, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed for her home at 601 12th Avenue Southeast.

Deputies found a little more than a gram of meth in her bedroom, easily accessible to her two daughters living in the home, ages four and five. 

She faces a 5th degree controlled substance charge, plus child endangerment charges. 

