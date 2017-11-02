Search underway for Rochester church burglars responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards

A Rochester church is short thousands of dollars in gift cards after a burglary earlier this week.

Rochester police said the burglary, which looks "professional", took place at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church off of 11th Avenue Southeast sometime Sunday night.

Police believe the burglars used tools to get inside and to try and gain access to a safe inside. After failing to open the safe, the burglars stole $2,500 in gift cards from the Church office.

RPD is using "significant" forensic processing on evidence at the scene as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact police.