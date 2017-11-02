Mower County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects involved in a home burglary

A sheriff's office searching for suspects involved in a burglary in Austin.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the burglary took place Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. at 18677 Highway 105 South. Deputies said when the homeowner returned home, they noticed that $12,600 was stolen from under their bed mattress.

During the investigation, deputies noticed the front door window was smashed and that the suspects pried a deadbolt off the bedroom door. Deputies also noticed that the suspects did not touch any of the new electronics in the house. This is leading them to believe that the suspects knew where the money was being stashed.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. The investigation remains open.