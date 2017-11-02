Two taken to hospital following crash near Adams - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two taken to hospital following crash near Adams

NEAR ADAMS, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two people are sent to the hospital after a two car collision near Adams.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Tracy Funk, of Osage, was driving her Ford F-150 north on County Road 5 when it ran the stop sign at Highway 56.

Meanwhile, Becky Jo Enright, of Adams, was driving her Toyota Highlander east on Highway 56. After running the stop sign, Funk was struck by Enright in her Toyota.

Both vehicles then came to rest in the north ditch.

Funk and Enright were both transported to Austin medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

