'Moments of Life' being hosted to help others understand importance of end of life planning

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

And those who work in hospice say too many people are not discussing important end-of-life issues, such as, "Who do you want to make medical decision on your behalf if you're unable?", "How do you want to be cared?" and "No matter your financial situation, are your legal affairs in order?"

Christi Young is a care transition coordinator with St. Croix Hospice. She said every person, whether you're sick or not, needs to be prepared. But she also said fear tends to hold a lot of people back from having these discussions.

"It puts a huge burden. When you can't make decisions someone has to make them for you and it's so much easier on your loved ones, your next of kin...this way they know what your wishes were. They don't have to make the decisions for you because you've had them written out ahead of time."

Next Thursday, November 9, Greater Rochester Area Providers of Hospice will be hosting an educational event, called Moments of Life, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

In addition to hearing speakers on end-of-life care, there will be lawyers working pro-bono in the afternoon to help you get your legal affairs in order.