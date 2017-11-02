RPS hosts future students Thursday evening

Future kindergarten students in Rochester are looking ahead to their future. Thursday evening, Rochester Public Schools will host its annual Kickoff To Kindergarten. The event gives families the resources they need months before the big first day of school.

The open house provides information on district-wide choice schools, SACC, transportation and more. There will be fun activities planned for the kids, too.

Kickoff to Kindergarten runs from 4:30 until 7 p.m. at the Mayo High School Cafeteria. No registration is needed.