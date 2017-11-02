Throwback Thursday: Minnesota National Guard trains in Texas

On June 16, 1916, this group of men, which formed the Machine Gun Company of the Third Minnesota Infantry of the National Guard, left Rochester for Fort Snelling, and by July would be at the Mexican border in Llano Grande near Mercedes, Texas, drilling and training for military service.

This picture from the History Center in Olmsted County was taken in November 1916, and on December 7, 1916, they returned to Fort Snelling to be mustered out and discharged.

When they left Texas, it was a sweltering 107 degrees, and when they reached Minnesota, it was a bone chilling 9 below.

