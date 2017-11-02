Butler's 23 leads Wolves to 104-98 victory in New Orleans

The Minnesota Timberwolves brought in Jimmy Butler this offseason to make plays when it matters and that's just what he did in New Orleans Wednesday night, as his clutch three-point play gave the Wolves the lead in an eventual 104-98 victory over the Pelicans, helping the Wolves win their third game in a row.

Positives:

1. Jimmy Buckets was fantastic in this game for the Wolves. Butler went for 23 points and four rebounds along with three steals in this game. Butler went 0-3 from the three-point line, but with 34 seconds to go and the game tied 98-98, Butler forced former teammate E'Twaun Moore into the air on a pump-fake, then sunk a 20-foot jumper and was fouled by Moore to send him to the line. He sank the free throw to complete the and-one, and gave the Wolves a 101-98 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

2. Rebounding--finally. In a game in which the Wolves would be tested on the boards by the front court duo of Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins, the Wolves won the rebounding battle 56-45. Davis and Cousins were limited to 19 rebounds (Cousins is averaging 13 by himself this season). Even more amazing was that the Wolves did this while Karl-Anthony Towns only collected five rebounds. Taj Gibson finally came through on the glass hauling in 12 rebounds, and Gorgui Dieng brought in eight, while three other players had four or more.

3. Defense was also the best so far this season for the Wolves. They held the Pelicans to 42.9% from the field, and 25.8% from beyond the arc. Plus, limiting the Pelicans to 98 points is the lowest total for a Wolves opponent this season.

Negatives:

1. Towns was disappointing for the first time this season. Towns was 1-7 from the field scoring only two points and collecting five rebounds, and committing five fouls leading to a season low of 23 minutes. However his struggles offensively didn't affect his impact defensively as he collected two blocks and a steal.

2. Three-point shooting. In what may be an area of concern for the Wolves the entire season, poor three-point shooting reared it's ugly head Wednesday as the Wolves went 6-22 from three, good for 27.3%. Andrew Wiggins would go 0-5, Jeff Teague 0-3 and Butler went 0-3. The starters as a whole went 1-12 which is something to watch. However, with that poor shooting in mind, the fact that the Wolves pulled out a win shows a difference between this team from last year to this year.

3. Free throw shooting. Yet another reason to be optimistic about this game, is that the Wolves went to the line 24 times, but could only hit 16 free throws, which would be 66.7% for the game. A large difference from their season average of 78.5% from the stripe.

The Wolves now stand at 5-3 for the season and are on a three-game winning streak since Jimmy Butler came back from his upper respiratory infection. Tom Thibadeau's team will look to bring that winning streak to four on Saturday as they play the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.