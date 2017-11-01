Rochester dentist office buying back kids leftover candy to send to soldiers

It's the day after Halloween and with families of trick or treaters staring at mountains of candy and one Rochester business is offering to help those facing this dilemma.

Family Dentist Tree partnered with Operation Shoebox to allow kids and families with excess candy from Halloween to bring the candy in to send to the troops.

Operation Shoebox collects candy and other goods to send to soldiers over seas in care packages.

Kids bringing in candy are given one dollar per pound of candy, as well as having the opportunity to sign a card and send to the soldiers.

"We're excited about the turnout. We've got a lot of people coming in and I think there's a lot of parents and even kids that are like what do we do with all of this extra candy? So we just felt like this was a positive way to give it back to some people that might need it."

You can stop by family dentist tree until Nov. 11 during business hours to drop off extra candy for Operation Shoebox and the soldiers.