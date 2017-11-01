Care providers encourage dialogue during National Hospice Care Month

Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.More >>
Those who work in hospice say too many people are not discussing important end-of-life issues.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
Three males, possibly teens, held a man at gunpoint and took his wallet.More >>
40,000 people visited the MnSure website on the first day for open enrollment.More >>
Deer hunting begins Wednesday in Austin in an attempt to bring down the deer population to a healthy level. With high numbers of deer in Austin, the animals reportedly will not have enough food to survive. They also end up eating things that aren't good for them.More >>
Viktor the Viking was in Rochester on Wednesday to teach kids about eating healthy and staying fit. The popular mascot stopped by Willow Creek Middle School Wednesday afternoon to talk about the importance of breakfast and the five food groups, among other things.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
UPDATE: The homeowners managed to keep the fire from spreading to their home, the fire was restricted to a building added to the side of the house. West Concord fire and Kenyon Fire responded to a blaze in rural Kenyon Wednesday afternoon, and were able to put the fire out fairly quickly.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
