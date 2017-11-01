Care providers encourage dialogue during National Hospice Care Month

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Those who work in hospice say too many people are not discussing important end-of-life issues like who should make medical decisions on a person's behalf if he or she is unable and whether or not one's legal affairs are in order.

Christi Young is a Care Transition Coordinator with St. Croix Hospice.

She said every person, whether sick or not, needs to be prepared.

However, she said fear tends to hold a lot of people back from having these talks.

"It puts a huge burden when you can't make decisions, someone has to make them for you. It's easier for your loved ones, your next of kin. This way they know what your wishes were. They don't have to make the decisions for you, because you've had them written out ahead of time," Young said.

On November 9th, the Greater Rochester Area Providers of Hospice will host an educational event, called Moments of Life, from 8:30 to 4 pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

In addition to hearing speakers on end-of-life care, there will be lawyers working pro-bono in the afternoon to help people get their legal affairs in order.