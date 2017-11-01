Robbery in downtown Rochester lands man in jail - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Robbery in downtown Rochester lands man in jail

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

According to police, a 27-year-old man said someone was following him in the Rochester Public Library Tuesday afternoon. 

The man went outside onto 2nd Street SE and sat down with a friend.

The man says the suspect came up to him and tried to grab the victim's phone, which began a scuffle. 
The suspect then punched Both victims.

Police responded and located 28-year-old Sherman Washington of Rochester down the street. 

He's now facing a felony simple robbery charge. 

Police say one victim knew Washington, and the dispute may have been related to money owed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.