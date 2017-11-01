Robbery in downtown Rochester lands man in jail

According to police, a 27-year-old man said someone was following him in the Rochester Public Library Tuesday afternoon.

The man went outside onto 2nd Street SE and sat down with a friend.

The man says the suspect came up to him and tried to grab the victim's phone, which began a scuffle.

The suspect then punched Both victims.

Police responded and located 28-year-old Sherman Washington of Rochester down the street.

He's now facing a felony simple robbery charge.

Police say one victim knew Washington, and the dispute may have been related to money owed.