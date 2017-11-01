Police search for three robbery suspects in NW Rochester

Rochester police are searching for three robbers, possibly in their late teens.

Tuesday night, a man returned to his apartment in the 1500 block of 50th Street NW around 10 o'clock.

He heard a noise outside and saw three males standing around his detached garage.

The three wanted to get in the garage, but the owner refused.

One suspect took out a handgun and another suspect took the man's wallet.

They took off after that.



Suspect 1:

6' 4" 150 lbs.

Wearing a black coat, hood, and what appeared to be a long skirt.

Suspect 2:

5' 4"

He had short dreads and was wearing a vested shirt, hoodie, tight jeans, and brown boots.

Suspect 3: (gunman)

Had long dreads and wore a dark Under Armor coat with a hood.



Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.