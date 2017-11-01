MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST—join the #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota, and you’ll be telling your stories in our HD and mobile multi-platform environment. We’re in a high-tech, booming metro area an hour south of the Twin Cities recognized for an outstanding quality of life. KTTC NewsCenter is the market leader, winning multiple Regional Emmys for morning and evening newscasts in the past eight years. KTTC is committed to the highest standards of broadcast journalism excellence and community service. We value great storytelling, strong live shots and digging past the obvious. Farm background or an understanding of ag issues will help, as this position will be based in our Austin/Albert Lea newsroom. Ability to work quickly with JVC, iNews, Avid NewsCutter and LiveU technology is a big plus. Experience matters. If you’re curious, organized, dedicated, and really connect with people, this opportunity will be perfect for you. Send cover letter, resume and samples of work to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. No phone calls, please. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of the QMI Broadcast Division. EOE.