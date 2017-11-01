First day for MnSure open enrollment - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

First day for MnSure open enrollment

Posted:
(KTTC) -

November is here, which means it's once again time for MnSure open enrollment.

Those who rely on the service are optimistic about 2018 rates after measures were taken to lower high 2017 premiums. 

The final numbers from Wednesday show more than 40,000 people visited the MNsure website.
To ensure coverage beginning January 1st, you must enroll by December 20th. 
Open enrollment lasts until January 14th, 2018. 

Current MnSure enrollees can check to see if their 2017 plan is available for 2018, or check out new options.     

Expanded customer support also started Wednesday.
We're told call wait times were averaging just one second and operators fielded nearly 3,000 calls.
MnSure's contact center is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.,  and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
 

