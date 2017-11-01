Deer hunt begins in Austin to control deer population

Deer hunting begins Wednesday in Austin in an attempt to bring down the deer population to a healthy level.

With high numbers of deer in Austin, the animals reportedly will not have enough food to survive.

They also end up eating things that are not good for them. "The deer eat too many things, they eat things that they're not supposed to - especially some trees that we're trying to get started," said Maria Anderson, a teacher and naturalist at the J.C. Hormel Nature Center.

"We know it's hard to think about killing these beautiful animals, but it's also for the health of their whole population. It is better for them, rather than them dying in a harder way, like starving to death in a hard winter or something like that," said Anderson.

The J.C. Hormel Nature Center is trying restore the balance of a healthy ecosystem, enough deer and enough food for them.

"When our numbers of deer get too high, it's really hard on the ecosystem here at the nature center and in other parts of town," said Anderson.

The Nature Center remains open during hunting season - which runs through December 20. City parks like Todd Park are also open to the public.

Anderson said hunters are stationed away from trails and buildings.

