Viktor the Viking in Rochester to teach kids about nutrition, fitness

A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester lands a man in jail.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester lands a man in jail.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
Three males, possibly teens, held a man at gunpoint and took his wallet.More >>
Three males, possibly teens, held a man at gunpoint and took his wallet.More >>
40,000 people visited the MnSure website on the first day for open enrollment.More >>
40,000 people visited the MnSure website on the first day for open enrollment.More >>
Deer hunting begins Wednesday in Austin in an attempt to bring down the deer population to a healthy level. With high numbers of deer in Austin, the animals reportedly will not have enough food to survive. They also end up eating things that aren't good for them.More >>
Deer hunting begins Wednesday in Austin in an attempt to bring down the deer population to a healthy level. With high numbers of deer in Austin, the animals reportedly will not have enough food to survive. They also end up eating things that aren't good for them.More >>
Viktor the Viking was in Rochester on Wednesday to teach kids about eating healthy and staying fit. The popular mascot stopped by Willow Creek Middle School Wednesday afternoon to talk about the importance of breakfast and the five food groups, among other things.More >>
Viktor the Viking was in Rochester on Wednesday to teach kids about eating healthy and staying fit. The popular mascot stopped by Willow Creek Middle School Wednesday afternoon to talk about the importance of breakfast and the five food groups, among other things.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
UPDATE: The homeowners managed to keep the fire from spreading to their home, the fire was restricted to a building added to the side of the house. West Concord fire and Kenyon Fire responded to a blaze in rural Kenyon Wednesday afternoon, and were able to put the fire out fairly quickly.More >>
UPDATE: The homeowners managed to keep the fire from spreading to their home, the fire was restricted to a building added to the side of the house. West Concord fire and Kenyon Fire responded to a blaze in rural Kenyon Wednesday afternoon, and were able to put the fire out fairly quickly.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is asking a lower court to stay its ruling that his veto of the Legislature's budget was unconstitutional while the Minnesota Supreme Court considers the case.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is asking a lower court to stay its ruling that his veto of the Legislature's budget was unconstitutional while the Minnesota Supreme Court considers the case.More >>
The Arcadia Police Department is investigating after sewing needles were found in various types of candy on Halloween.More >>
The Arcadia Police Department is investigating after sewing needles were found in various types of candy on Halloween.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>