Viktor the Viking in Rochester to teach kids about nutrition, fitness

Viktor the Viking was in Rochester on Wednesday to teach kids about eating healthy and staying fit.

The popular mascot stopped by Willow Creek Middle School Wednesday afternoon to talk about the importance of breakfast and the five food groups, among other things.

The visit was part of Fuel Up to Play 60 -- a program launched by the National Dairy Council and the NFL, in collaboration with the USDA -- to motivate kids to be active for 60 minutes a day while watching what they eat.

"Chocolate milk is usually what Vikings drink after their game -- low fat," said student Kaley Peters about what she learned from Viktor. "The Vikings players also eat healthy and they also do a lot of stuff to be in shape... because if you don't eat healthy, then you can't really do anything active. Healthy is connected to being active."

Willow Creek Middle School has been taking part in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program for five years. But this is the first time Viktor the Viking visited.