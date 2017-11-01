UPDATE: House fire near Kenyon put out, homeowners' quick-thinking prevented the damage from being worse

UPDATE: The homeowners managed to keep the fire from spreading to their home, the fire was restricted to a building added to the side of the house.

West Concord fire and Kenyon Fire responded to a blaze in rural Kenyon Wednesday afternoon, and were able to put the fire out fairly quickly.

By the time we got there the fire was extinguished and was just being monitored.

The homeowners discovered the fire early on, and they were able to close all the doors up, keeping the fire restricted to one place until help arrived.

Members of the fire departments who responded were working in town nearby so they were able to quickly get there.

"There's a few people that work in town that were able to respond quickly, and a few people that were farming and work outside of town showed up as the fire went on but it was suppressed pretty quickly," said Assistant Chief Jake Froyum of West Concord Fire and Ambulance.

Assistant Chief Froyum said smoke spread through the house but they ventilated that out.

They stayed to make sure the fire did not spread into the house.

No word yet on what caused the fire or total losses

UPDATE: A detached part of a Kenyon home that caught on fire is being monitored after firefighters put out the flames.

The fire happened at a home located at 53288 110th Avenue, near Kenyon on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire quickly. Firefighters said the damage was restricted to a detached building.

Nobody was injured and the building is now being monitored.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are being called for a house fire near Kenyon.

The fire was located at 53288 110th Avenue.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.