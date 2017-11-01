UPDATE: Names released of drivers involved in school bus and SUV crash

UPDATE: New details are released for an accident involving a school bus and an SUV just northwest of Rochester.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the bus driven by Kirk Baumbach, 61, was heading east and the SUV, driven by Quinn Zipse, 16, was going west.

The sheriff's office said, Zipse was headed up a hill when he lost control because of the ice, and veered into the east bound lanes, striking the bus head on. The collision sent the bus into the ditch.

There were students on the bus at the time with ages ranging from 6, 9, and 17. Byron Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said all of the students were released to their families.

The sheriff's office said no one was seriously hurt. It's unknown at this time if there will be charges.

