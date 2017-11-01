Near Rochester, school bus and SUV collide

A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided northwest of Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 9200 block of 75th Street Northwest, just west of Genoa. It appeared the Byron Public Schools bus was heading east and the SUV was going west.

"All students and both drivers were given the opportunity to be evaluated by medical personnel on the scene," said Byron Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page in a statement. "Parents were notified and students were released to families. The driver of the school bus was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further examination."

Officials on scene said both drivers are male, but they did not release other details. Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash and if the weather played a role.

"Our transportation department has a very safe driving record, and this was an isolated incident," Page said in his statement. "Please be assured that we will do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and staff."