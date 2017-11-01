Dayton asks lower court to hold off in budget veto battle

Gov. Mark Dayton is asking a lower court to stay its ruling that his veto of the Legislature's budget was unconstitutional while the Minnesota Supreme Court considers the case.

The legal battle between the Democratic governor and Republican Legislature has been on pause for months. It surrounds Dayton's decision to veto the House and Senate's $130 million operating budget in a bid to rework costly tax breaks and other measures.

“For six months, I have urged Legislative Leaders to return to the negotiating table, and resolve this dispute. Protecting our state’s fiscal future is in the public’s interest," Gov. Dayton said, "Still, Legislative Leaders are unwilling to reconsider their tax breaks for big corporations, the super-wealthy, and big tobacco. “Instead, Legislative Leaders brought this matter to the Courts. They then falsely represented their financial circumstances to the Judicial Branch and to the people of Minnesota, claiming they were all but ‘abolished’ and were forced to operate 'on fumes.' In fact, the Legislature has $45 million in available funds, fully enough to pay for its ongoing operations. “I urge Legislative Leaders to resolve our differences outside of the courtroom. If they are unwilling, they should at least stop wasting taxpayer dollars on expensive and unnecessary legal proceedings, and await a final judgment from the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court hasn't definitively weighed in since Dayton appealed a Ramsey County District Court decision in July that struck down his veto. The Legislature asked the district court to enforce that decision last week.

“Another day, another court filing from Gov. Dayton attempting to silence the voice of the people by cutting off funding to the legislative branch,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. “The people of Minnesota need to know there will be a functioning legislature and Gov. Dayton needs to accept the ruling of the Ramsey County Court that his vetoes were unconstitutional.”

“The court's decision is clear: 'the governor's line-item vetoes are unconstitutional, null and void'," said Speaker Kurt Daudt. "By failing to recognize the court's judgment, Gov. Dayton is hurting Minnesotans who rely on their local representation at the Capitol. I am hopeful the court will uphold their decision."

But Dayton said Wednesday that decision should be stayed until the Supreme Court issues a final decision. Dayton argues his action was constitutional.