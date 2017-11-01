Dayton asks lower court to hold off in budget veto battle

Gov. Mark Dayton is asking a lower court to stay its ruling that his veto of the Legislature's budget was unconstitutional while the Minnesota Supreme Court considers the case.More >>
The Arcadia Police Department is investigating after sewing needles were found in various types of candy on Halloween.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The day after Halloween is filled with candy, but a good reminder is to check the treat before eating it.More >>
Emergency crews are being called for a possible house fire near Kenyon. A viewer told us the fire is possibly located at 53288 110th Avenue. We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
According to the Rochester police, Robert James Tolbert, 41, is moving to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester on Wednesday November 1.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of County Club West in Rochester.More >>
The victim got home to his apartment on the 1500 block of 50th Street Northwest around 10 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
There will be no smoking in any Rochester city municipal parking areas. That includes ramps.More >>
No one is injured after a fire in Hayfield destroys a shed filled with vehicles. According to Hayfield fire 1st Chief Chris Nelson, the cause of the fire is not yet known. He says there was a boat, a truck, a plow truck, numerous snow mobiles and some go-karts in that shed which is now considered a total loss.More >>
Parents of kids at John Marshall High School are getting texts from their kids saying the school is in a soft lockdown.More >>
A robbery on the streets of downtown Rochester Tuesday afternoon lands a Rochester man in jail. According to Rochester police, they arrested Sherman Washington, 28, of Rochester.More >>
According to Captain Scott Behrns, the sheriff's office is searching for Majed Issac Ijong, 24. Ijong is wanted on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person under the age of 13-years-old and two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim under the age of 13-years-old.More >>
