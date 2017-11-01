1 person dead after car crashes into an embankment in Northwest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1 person dead after car crashes into an embankment in Northwest Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

One person is dead after their car went off the road and into an embankment.

The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Country Club West in Rochester.

According to Olmsted County Capt. Scott Behrns, when deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a body. 

During the investigation, deputies re-routed traffic around the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Rochester/Olmsted County Forensic Mapping Unit (FMU).

Deputies believe they have tentatively identified the deceased person and we are working on notifications to family at this.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.