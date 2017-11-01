1 person dead after car crashes into an embankment in Northwest Rochester

One person is dead after their car went off the road and into an embankment.

The incident happened around 11:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Country Club West in Rochester.

According to Olmsted County Capt. Scott Behrns, when deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a body.

During the investigation, deputies re-routed traffic around the scene.

The investigation is being conducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Rochester/Olmsted County Forensic Mapping Unit (FMU).

Deputies believe they have tentatively identified the deceased person and we are working on notifications to family at this.