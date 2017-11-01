Sewing needles found in Halloween candy in Arcadia, Wisconsin

The Arcadia Police Department is investigating after sewing needles were found in various types of candy on Halloween.

According to our sister station, WXOW, the police department said the candy was handed out during the city's trick-or-treating hours, which were between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Authorities said in both instances, the sewing needles were not visible until the candy was broken in half.

Arcadia police ask that parents thoroughly inspect their children's candy before allowing them to eat it and to discard anything suspicious.

If you have any information on this incident, or have more candy that has needles in it, you're asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department of the Arcadia Police Department at (715) 538-4351.