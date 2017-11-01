Nail found in Kit Kat in northern Iowa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Nail found in Kit Kat in northern Iowa

Posted:
WEST BEND, Iowa (KTTC) -

The day after Halloween is filled with candy, but a good reminder is to check the treat before eating it.

According to our sister station, KWWL, someone found a nail in their Kit Kat bar in West Bend, IA. 

Police determined it was an isolated incident.

Authorities are urging everyone to look at their candy, and if something looks suspicious, throw it away and do not eat it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.