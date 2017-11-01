Nathan Nakama

Nathan comes to us from KHON-TV in Honolulu, where he had been producing newscasts and editing video for the market's ratings powerhouse since March, 2006. Prior to that, he was a morning news producer at Honolulu's KITV-TV.

Before heading to Hawaii, Nathan broke into news as an associate producer at WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Outside of news, Nathan worked on the camera crew at Canterbury Park in 2001.

Nathan was the Producer of the 2014 Regional Murrow Award for Breaking News for KHON-TV’s “Tropical Storm Flossie Hits Hawaii” and was an Associate Producer for the 2011 Regional Murrow Award for Breaking News for KHON-TV’s “Tsunami Warning” coverage.

In spite of his time in Hawaii, Nathan is no stranger to the weather in the Midwest. He was born and raised in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and graduated from St. Cloud State University.